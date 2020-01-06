RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RIB. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on RIB Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of RIB Software stock traded down €0.46 ($0.53) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €20.40 ($23.72). The company had a trading volume of 188,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 58.45. RIB Software has a fifty-two week low of €9.94 ($11.55) and a fifty-two week high of €25.84 ($30.05).

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

