Richard Upton Buys 10,000 Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £17,700 ($23,283.35).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Richard Upton acquired 6,949 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £12,299.73 ($16,179.60).

On Friday, December 13th, Richard Upton acquired 15,432 shares of U and I Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.84 ($32,885.87).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Richard Upton bought 5,000 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £7,450 ($9,800.05).

On Thursday, November 28th, Richard Upton purchased 76,027 shares of U and I Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £113,280.23 ($149,013.72).

On Thursday, November 21st, Richard Upton purchased 138,888 shares of U and I Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £199,998.72 ($263,086.98).

Shares of UAI traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 178 ($2.34). 100,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $223.27 million and a PE ratio of 46.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.01. U and I Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31).

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U and I Group PLC will post 2200.9999577 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. U and I Group’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

UAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

