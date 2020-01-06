Richard Upton Buys 6,949 Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Richard Upton bought 6,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £12,299.73 ($16,179.60).

Richard Upton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Richard Upton bought 10,000 shares of U and I Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £17,700 ($23,283.35).

On Friday, December 13th, Richard Upton purchased 15,432 shares of U and I Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £24,999.84 ($32,885.87).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Richard Upton purchased 5,000 shares of U and I Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £7,450 ($9,800.05).

On Thursday, November 28th, Richard Upton purchased 76,027 shares of U and I Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £113,280.23 ($149,013.72).

On Thursday, November 21st, Richard Upton acquired 138,888 shares of U and I Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £199,998.72 ($263,086.98).

U and I Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 178 ($2.34). The stock had a trading volume of 100,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,009. U and I Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.01. The stock has a market cap of $223.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U and I Group PLC will post 2200.9999577 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. U and I Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

