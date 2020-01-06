RK Asset Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

RK Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the period. National Beverage accounts for approximately 8.0% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of National Beverage worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after buying an additional 80,121 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 177,583 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in National Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 617,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Beverage by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 446,322 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,041,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. 6,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,177. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

