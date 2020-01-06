RK Asset Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

RK Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 8.5% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

KHC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.17. 1,502,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.