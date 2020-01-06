RK Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Dorman Products comprises 3.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dorman Products worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dorman Products by 15.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $287,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $388,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.96. 2,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,544. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DORM. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.