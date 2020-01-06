RK Asset Management LLC Sells 824 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel makes up about 6.3% of RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $171.24. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,573. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.92.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

