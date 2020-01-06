RK Asset Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,215 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 5.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.