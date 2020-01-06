Robert W. Baird Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Neutral

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.41. 339,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,867. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares during the period.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

