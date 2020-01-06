Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.60

News headlines about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been trending negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a media sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RROTF stock remained flat at $$1.57 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874. Roots has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RROTF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

