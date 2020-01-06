Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,796.67 ($36.79).

RDSB stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,329 ($30.64). The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,223.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,354.81.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

