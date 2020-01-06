Rubies (RBIES) 24-Hour Volume Hits $213.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Rubies has a market cap of $46,202.00 and approximately $213.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rubies alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007386 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000424 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.