Rubycoin Price Hits $0.0439 on Major Exchanges (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Rubycoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rubycoin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022359 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005634 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,438,394 coins. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

