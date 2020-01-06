Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 180,812 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises about 18.1% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.66% of Ryanair worth $130,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 120.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 21.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 89.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 52.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 268,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,232,000 after buying an additional 92,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $87.17. 9,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

