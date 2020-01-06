Safe (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,619.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00006248 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Safe has a total market cap of $10.30 million and $90,619.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

