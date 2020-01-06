Seele One Day Volume Reaches $34.82 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Seele token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and HADAX. Seele has a total market cap of $98.23 million and approximately $34.82 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.92 or 0.06021293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028409 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.