Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, OKEx and Kucoin. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $2.42 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.06100496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, Binance, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

