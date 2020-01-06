Semux Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,205.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,205.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003534 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000888 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000145 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,666,165 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

