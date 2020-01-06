Sentivate Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $93,838.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.06100496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028393 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036602 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001299 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,843,458 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

