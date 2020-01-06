SHPING (SHPING) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, SHPING has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $13,648.00 and $3.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SHPING Profile

SHPING’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 858,085,447 tokens. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

