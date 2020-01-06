Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €35.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €35.80 ($41.63) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.61 ($46.06).

ETR:SHL traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting €42.47 ($49.38). The stock had a trading volume of 217,040 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €43.09 and its 200 day moving average is €38.41. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

