Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $832,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,913. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a P/E ratio of 62.52 and a beta of -0.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 25.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.