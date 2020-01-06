SnowGem (XSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $271,306.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $271,306.00 and approximately $34,811.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,898.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.01820862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.96 or 0.03075547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00575028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00748885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00062529 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00412968 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,203,100 coins and its circulating supply is 21,126,008 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

