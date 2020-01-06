SONO (SONO) Market Cap Reaches $1,481.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. SONO has a market cap of $1,481.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SONO has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00052645 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00708106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00231129 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SONO

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

