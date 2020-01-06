SpaceChain Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Upbit, EXX and CoinEgg. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $196,303.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

