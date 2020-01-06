SparksPay Market Capitalization Tops $8,651.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 73.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $8,651.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 118.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

