SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 337.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732,097 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 8.3% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 79,007 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.84. 7,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,800. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

