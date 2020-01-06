SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 14.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $92,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 44.2% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $120,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,452,961. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $247.17 and a twelve month high of $324.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

