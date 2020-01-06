Spectrum Market Capitalization Achieves $25,938.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $25,938.00 and $16,779.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00574588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010085 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

