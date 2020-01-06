Spendcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.20 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $455,884.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

