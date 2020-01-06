Sphere Hits Market Capitalization of $923,047.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $923,047.00 and $808.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.0739 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00054648 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00083480 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,625.35 or 1.00393840 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00057424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

