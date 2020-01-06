SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of SSE PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSE PLC/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SSEZY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,233. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. SSE PLC/S has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

