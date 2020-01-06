StableUSD Price Tops $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $10.01 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 2,866,115 tokens. StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

