State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218,557 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 10.8% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.27% of State Street worth $77,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

In other State Street news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.