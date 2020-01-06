Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 6th (ADTN, EOAN, ESTC, HABT, HIG, HRZN, LHCG, QGEN, TRU, VRSK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 6th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADTRAN’s performance is currently dampened by a pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and a slowdown in spending by a Tier 1 customer in Europe. High technological obsolescence of its products increases operating costs with continuous R&D investments, limiting its growth potential. Increasing cost of sales remains a major cause of concern for ADTRAN. Markedly, its gross profit has declined at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2011 to 2018. Moreover, simmering Sino-U.S. tensions related to trade restrictions imposed on the sale of communication equipment to the firms of China have dented the industry's credibility, and have led to a loss of business for the company. However, ADTRAN continues to optimize its customer, geographic and product diversity momentum as communications service providers scale their network capabilities.”

E.On (FRA:EOAN) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hartford Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company has witnessed its 2019 earnings estimates move upward over the past 60 days. Its strategic divestitures pave the way for long-term growth. Its investment results and capital management are impressive. Its results have improved owing to a sturdy underwriting, strong investment performance and lower tax rates. The acquisition of Navigators will expand its Commercial Lines business by enhancing its product offerings and increasing geographical reach. Its decreasing debt level is also impressive. However, it is exposed to catastrophic loss, weighing down its margins. Softness in Personal Lines segment and escalating expenses are other concerns.”

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.10 target price on the stock.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $145.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LHC Group has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company continues to benefit from its home health services and hospice admissions, which have witnessed solid year-over-year growth. Substantial increase in the top and bottom lines also instills optimism in the stock. Management continues to remain optimistic about the Almost Family acquisition, which has proven accretive in recent times. Also, the company is anticipated to gain from joint ventures. Strong guidance for 2019 paints a bright picture about the rest of the year. Strong 2019 outlook paints a bright picture as well. Expansion in margins is an added positive. Meanwhile, a highly competitive home healthcare market and regulatory headwinds remain woes.”

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals, and boasts millions of customers. Acquisitions have played a major role in its growth over the last five to six years. Due to these positves, shares of TransUnion have outperformed its industry over the past year. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Its operating segments experiences seasonality. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $162.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verisk's top line continues to grow organically. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over competitors. Verisk has been continuously acquiring and investing in companies globally to expand its data and analytics capabilities across industries. The company has been rewarding its shareholders through dividend payment and share repurchases. On the flip side, Verisk’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The underperformance partly reflects lower-than-expected earnings performance in the first three quarters of 2019. Increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a higher effective tax rate have been weighing on the stock’s bottom line performance. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. It is struggling with unfavorable average sales realizations for lumber and OSB, lower volumes and operating rates for lumber as well as engineered wood products, along with higher unit manufacturing costs. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company is expected to have generated sequentially lower earnings at the Wood Products segment. Nonetheless, the company's focus on operational excellence and improving housing market fundamentals is likely to drive performance. Meanwhile, improving housing market fundamentals are expected to drive growth. Bottom-line estimates for 2020 have been trending upward over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential.”

