Streamr DATAcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, BitForex and Binance. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $3.00 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00190199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.01481825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00124232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, HitBTC, Coinone, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.