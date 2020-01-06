StrongHands (SHND) 1-Day Volume Hits $287.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $682,879.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,630,550,364 coins and its circulating supply is 16,217,356,010 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.