Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

ETR:SZU traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €16.05 ($18.66). 146,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a 12 month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a fifty day moving average of €14.53 and a 200 day moving average of €14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -3.69.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

