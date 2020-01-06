Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546,322 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2,595.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 386,613 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after buying an additional 224,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after buying an additional 150,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $164.81 and a one year high of $207.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.