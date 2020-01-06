Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,964 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,900. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $116.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

