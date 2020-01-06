Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor Sells 28,103 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.47, for a total transaction of C$1,671,423.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,117,636.72.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total transaction of C$1,703,322.83.

On Monday, November 4th, Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.44, for a total transaction of C$1,670,442.32.

Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$59.18. 141,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,913. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52 week low of C$44.74 and a 52 week high of C$61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1,311.69, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.06.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.4218339 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.79.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

