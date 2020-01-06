Swarm City (SWT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $309.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and YoBit. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $294,240.00 and approximately $309.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00189885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01475358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00123814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

