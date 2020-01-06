SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Andrea M. Zulberti Sells 500 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SNX traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $128.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.61. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

