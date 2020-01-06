Tael (WABI) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Tael has a market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $819,953.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tael has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC on major exchanges including $34.91, $62.56, $24.72 and $18.11.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.05857335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

