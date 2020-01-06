TCASH Market Capitalization Achieves $364,535.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. TCASH has a market cap of $364,535.00 and approximately $715,764.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TCASH has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038082 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004028 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000615 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

