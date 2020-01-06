TERA Achieves Market Cap of $2.50 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, TERA has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $382,888.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00194170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.01527325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024998 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

