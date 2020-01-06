Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149,969 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 5.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 802,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 323,892 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.75. 111,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,155. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

