The Force Protocol Price Reaches $0.0134 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $776,702.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007377 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008733 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,414,405 tokens. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.