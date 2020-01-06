Tierion Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. Tierion has a market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

