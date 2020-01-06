Titan Coin Market Cap Reaches $565,470.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $565,470.00 and $361.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

999 (999) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038082 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004025 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.